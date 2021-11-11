Crypto total market cap sharply declined from projected targets after we noticed 5th waves, so now we will have to be aware of a bigger decline at least in three waves, but to confirm the top for the 5th wave, we need to see broken channels. However, in the meantime there can be still some strongest ALTcoins with bullish structures that can retest the intraday highs before real bears show up.
Crypto total market cap 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Ethereum sharply declined from projected target area for wave (5), so seems like ending diagonal (wedge) pattern is slowly approaching the end. But, to confirm the top for wave (5), we have to see it back below channel support line and 4300 region, only then we can expect a reversal down at least in three waves.
Ethereum 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck under a crucial barrier for roughly five months. Although DOGE rallied on October 28, it failed to push through this hurdle, leading to consolidation. However, the increased coiling up suggests that the dog-themed cryptocurrency is due for a breakout.
SafeMoon launches V2 with faster contract execution, setting prices up for a breakout
Community-driven DeFi token SafeMoon has made it to the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. SafeMoon prepares for a comeback with the upcoming V2 upgrade.
VeChain price to undergo explosive 60% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on VeChain price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how VET can advance further.
Analyst predicts Bitcoin price could easily hit $250k by January 2022
Bitcoin price recently recorded a new all-time high at near $69,000 on November 10 fueled by sustained inflation. The argument that the leading cryptocurrency is a hedge against rising cost pressures has been fueled by inflationary fears.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.