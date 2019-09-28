A move above $180.00 will speed up the recovery.

The significant support is created on approach to 160.00.

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.92 billion has been on recovery track since Friday. ETH/USD climbed above $170.00 and hit $177.26 before retreating to $175.00 by the time of writing. The coin has stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day and gained nearly 5% from this time on Friday. The coin is down over 18% on a week-on-week basis.

Ethereum’s long-term technical picture

Looking technically, a sustainable recovery above $170.00 bodes well for ETH bulls. The coin has been moving within a short-term bullish trend, however, we will need to see a breakthrough above the next barrier created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on one-hour chart at $180.00 to confirm the recovery. This resistance is closely followed by It is closely followed by the middle line of one-day Bollinger Band at $191.50. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the ultimate bull’s target of $200.00.

On the downside, a retreat below $170.00 will negate the positive outlook and allow for an extended sell-off towards $161.00 (the lower line of four-hour Bollinger Band). It is closely followed by psychological $160.00 and the recent low of $152.50. The next bears’ target comes at $150.00, which is the lowest level since April.

ETH/USD, a four-hour chart