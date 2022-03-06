Ethereum could trigger panic selling as ETH positions for a drop to $1,825

- Ethereum price is currently below two critical patterns, indicating an imminent sell-off.
- The $2,500 value area is the last support structure before ETH revisits and exceeds the 2022 lows.
- Unless bulls generate a surprise buying spree, another 30% drop is likely to occur.
Ethereum price is trading against its final support level at $2,500. The level is below the new 2022 Volume Point of Control and below a bearish continuation pattern. A huge sell-off looks very likely to occur at any moment.
Ethereum price hangs by a thread before capitulating down to $1,825
Ethereum price has two very bearish conditions on its daily Ichimoku chart. The first is the confirmation of an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout. The close on Friday confirmed this Ichimoku entry, and nothing has changed to invalidate it. The second bearish condition is the breakout below a bearish pennant.
Ethereum price is currently trading just a hair below the bottom trendline of a bearish pennant. Pennant patterns are triangles, in ETH’s case, a symmetrical triangle. To confirm a bearish breakout below the pennant, ETH needs to close at or below $2,500 – which is right where Ethereum was previously halted from further downside movement last week.
While current technicals show Ethereum price in clearly bearish territory, some bullish signals have developed. The first is the continued support found at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement in the $2,500 value area. Perhaps most important is shifting the 2022 Volume Point Of Control to $2,600, lending ETH some further support. However, Point Of Controls that move lower often signify broader weakness and can easily turn into strong future resistance.
ETH/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
The project stopping point on a confirmed breakout below the bearish pennant and the $2,500 support zone is the 100% Fibonacci expansion at $1,825.
If bulls want to deny any further bearish price action for Ethereum price, then they need to accomplish the extremely unlikely feat of closing above the Ichimoku Cloud at or above $3,165 – a feat not likely to occur anytime soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE could plummet to $0.15
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Ripple in offloading zone for XRP bulls before downtrend accelerates losses
Ripple (XRP) price action breaks below an intermediary ascending trend line that formed the backbone for the current uptrend after the invasion of Russia into Ukraine.
Shiba Inu price is back in a downtrend holding a potential 17% correction
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is under the scrutiny of bears as bulls have given away their upper hand and are falling over each other to get out of SHIB price action as it tanks for a third consecutive day.
OKB price rallies after OKX partners with Manchester City F.C.
Manchester City announced a multi-million dollar agreement with the world's second-largest exchange OKX. OKX would represent the champion Manchester City club's men's, women's and esports operations.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.