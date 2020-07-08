Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis: ETC/USD flirting with the 50-day SMA

- Ethereum Classic is trading in the green alongside other cryptoassets like Ripple and Cardano.
- ETC/USD is ready for the next run-up above $7.00 as supported by the up-trending RSI.
Ethereum Class is trading higher on the day in tandem with other cryptocurrencies. The entire market is in the green led by Ripple (XRP). Other digital assets performing well include Cardano, Tezos, VeChain, and Litecoin among others.
ETC/USD has added almost 3% in gains on the day to trade at $6.41 at the time of writing. The bulls are battling the resistance at the 50-day SMA but their eyes are fixated on rising above the next hurdle at $7.00.
Technically, Ethereum Classic is poised for more upward movement especially with the RSI closing in on the overbought region. The break above the key trendline resistance has supported the momentum to current price levels but there is still room for growth.
Looking at the MACD, ETC’s technical picture is likely to improve with time. The indicator’s cross into the positive territory would highlight the growing potential for more upward action. Gains above the 200-day SMA could further catapult ETH/USD past $7.00.
ETC/USD daily chart
Ethereum Classic confluence levels
Resistance one: $6.52 – Highlighted by the pivot point one-day resistance two.
Resistance two: $6.61 – This is the strongest resistance zone and home to the Fibonacci 161.8% one-month.
Support one: $6.42 – Holds the SMA 50 one-day.
Support two: $6.36 – Home to the pivot point one-day resistance-one.
Support three: $6.33 – Highlighted by the previous high one-day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP and ADA on fire, BTC lags behind
BTC/USD has barely changed since this time on Tuesday. The first digital asset is changing hands at $9,273 after a move to $9,380 on Monday.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bears take price below $0.185
XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day as the price fell from $0.1852 to $0.1848. Despite the bearish price action, the Elliott Oscillator has had seven consecutive green sessions ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: Will bulls reach $240 in current bounce?
The positive mood remains on the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin (BTC) is rising slightly, altcoins are outperforming the leading crypto. The top gainer from the 10 most popular coins is Bitcoin SV (BSV) ...
LTC/USD retests $45 seller congestion zone, where to next?
Litecoin bulls have engaged higher gears in their quest to push the price above $50. From the highs traded in June around $50, LTC/USD embarked on an exercise of trimming gains to the extent of dropping under $40.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.