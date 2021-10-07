Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC technicals hint at 15% descent

- Ethereum Classic price is on a slow uptrend that seems to be built on an unsafe foundation.
- Technicals suggest the incoming drop could knock ETC down by a minimum of 10%.
- If the bulls make a comeback, shatter the September 16 swing high at $16, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ethereum Classic price saw a decent upswing after a ten-day consolidation starting September 21. However, this ascent seems to be in jeopardy as technicals suggest an incoming pullback for ETC.
Ethereum Classic price awaits retracement
Ethereum Classic price rose 25% from September 29 to October 6 after coiling up inside a falling wedge pattern since September 6. In a way, this ascent was due to a breakout from this bullish setup.
However, ETC reached its target and started creating higher highs from October 2 to October 6 while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) formed lower lows, giving rise to a bearish divergence. This technical formation predicts the momentum does not support the recent ascent in price. Therefore, investors can expect a downswing.
Additionally, the Ethereum Classic price set up lower highs on September 16 and October 6, but the RSI formed higher highs during the same period, resulting in a hidden bearish divergence. This pattern also suggests that ETC is due for a correction.
Going forward, investors can expect the Ethereum Classic price to drop at least 10% from its current position to the support floor at $48.12. However, there is a possibility that this downswing could pierce the support area ranging from $48.12 to $44.76, extending its descent to 15%.
ETC/USDT 4-hour chart
While things seem to be bearish for the Ethereum Classic price, investors need to note that a sudden uptick in buying pressure that pushes ETC and its RSI higher could alleviate the short-term bearish outlook.
However, if Ethereum Classic price produces a 4-hour close above September 16 swing high at $60.08, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
