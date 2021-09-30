Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC breaks out, 20% gains on horizon

- Ethereum Classic price is breaking out from a falling wedge pattern.
- ETC is likely to experience a 20% upswing to $55.74.
- A breakdown of the $44.07 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum Classic price is on the verge of a breakout and could kick-start a massive uptrend. However, there is a stiff resistance level that infests the bullish path ETC will take. Therefore, investors need to keep an eye out for a retracement around this barrier.
Ethereum Classic price ready to launch
Ethereum Classic price set up more than three distinctive lower highs and four lower lows since September 16. Connecting trend lines with these swing points shows the formation of a falling wedge.
This technical formation has a bullish breakout and forecasts a 20% upswing, determined by measuring the distance between the first swing high and low. Adding this measure to the breakout point at $46.26 reveals the theoretical target of $55.74.
However, this run-up will face a significant hurdle at $51.33, the September 24 swing high. Therefore, the buyers must overcome this barrier to have any chances of reaching its intended target.
Clearing this supply area will open the path to retest $55.74. In some cases, ETC might climb higher and retest the September 16 swing high at $60.08.
ETC/USDT 6-hour chart
On the other hand, if the Ethereum Classic price fails to close above $46.26, it will suggest a lack of bullish momentum. Such a development could lead to a retracement to the support level at $44.07 and might hinder the uptrend.
If ETC produces a decisive close below this platform, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. If the selling pressure continues to pour in, market participants can expect a retest of the subsequent support barrier at $41.43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price finds stable support while buyers look to test $0.10
Vechain price closed its Tuesday candlestick with some very bearish Ichimoku conditions. However, buyers have stepped in to support price, but there needs to be more conviction on the buy-side; prices are likely to continue south.
Chainlink price attempts breakout, but LINK is capped at $30
Chainlink could pull off an extreme bullish close today if it remains above $23.02. A close at or above $23.02 would confirm a bullish engulfing candlestick as well as a close above the daily Tenkan-Sen, granting bulls some reprieve.
MATIC price holds on thin ice as 38% correction looms
MATIC price moves 6% higher from the Wednesday open, creating a new daily high above the previous high. Buyers find short-term support against the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1.06. Immediate resistance is the Tenkan-Sen at $1.13 and then the $1.18.
Uniswap struggles to maintain gains; UNI eyes return to $18.00
Uniswap price has outperformed the majority of its peers over the past week. While many altcoins have experienced temporary spikes, almost all have resulted in nearly 100% retracements – Uni is an exception. A return to the prior swing low at $18.00 is likely.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.