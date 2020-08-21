Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD retreats further from $7 level – Confluence Detector

- ETC/USD bulls face four strong resistance levels at $6.81, $6.87, $6.93 and $7.10.
- The daily confluence detector shows one healthy support level at $6.59.
ETC/USD daily confluence detector
ETC/USD bears dropped the price from $6.97 to $6.71. The daily confluence detector shows multiple strong resistance levels at –$6.81, $6.87, $6.93 and $7.10.
$6.81 has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. After that, the $6.87-level is highlighted by the one-day SMA 200, while $6.93 has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. Finally, the $7.10-level has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, among others.
On the downside, good support lies at $6.59, which has the one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
