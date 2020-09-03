Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls face two moderate-to-strong resistance levels on the upside – Confluence Detector

ETC/USD daily confluence detector

ETC/USD bulls and bears are fighting for control of the market in the early hours of Thursday. It is currently priced at around $6.304. As per the daily confluence detector, there are two moderate-to-strong resistance levels at $6.35 and $6.57. The former has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while the latter has the one-hour SMA 200. If the buyers can conquer these levels, they should be able to take the price up to $6.75.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $6.23 and $6.25. The $6.23-level has the Previous Month low and Previous Week low. Finally, the $6.25-level has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and weekly Pivot Point one support-one.

