Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC eyes 40% upswing after brutal market crash

- Ethereum Classic price is currently hovering above a support level at $55.17.
- ETC could surge 40% to $76.14 after tagging the 100 twelve-hour SMA at $50.94.
- The MRI has flashed a buy signal adding credence to the bullish thesis.
Ethereum Classic price undid its gains between May 2 and May 6 as it crashed during Wednesday’s trading session. Now, ETC is finding its foothold as it trades above a critical demand barrier.
Ethereum Classic prepares for a u-turn
Ethereum Classic price nosedived approximately 55% on Wednesday’s trading session. Currently, ETC is signifying bullishness, primarily due to the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) buy signal flashed in the form of a green ‘one’ candlestick on the 12-hour chart.
This technical formation forecasts a one-to-four candlestick upswing. However, investors could see ETC retest the 100 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $50.94 before climbing higher.
The first area of interest would be the 50 SMA at $77.69, roughly a 40% ascent from $50.94.
Beyond this, Ethereum Classic price could rally another 11% to test the subsequent resistance line at $87.88.
While the scenario explained above is optimistic, there is a chance that ETC price could shatter the support level at $55.17 and the 100 twelve-hour SMA at $50.94 and slide nearly 9% toward the demand zone that stretches from $42.72 to $46.44.
A reversal from this area of support is also likely. In such a case, investors could expect Ethereum Classic price to rise 65% to tag the 50 twelve-hour SMA at $77.69.
ETC/USDT 12-hour chart
On the off chance the buyers are overwhelmed at either of the two critical levels mentioned above, investors should expect the Ethereum Classic price to slide 12% to tag $37.62 support floor.
However, a decisive close below $33.6 will invalidate the bullish thesis detailed above. In that case, ETC will retest the 200 twelve-hour SMA at $31.68.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
China crypto ban wreaks havoc on the markets, but Musk came to the rescue
Bitcoin price drops 30% and reaches the head-and-shoulders measured move target of $33,400. Ethereum price plunges below $2,000 for the first time since March 31. Ripple price sliced through the psychologically important $1 and tested the April low of $0.874.
MATIC fails to avoid sell-off, but rebounds with authority
MATIC price sustained a significant intra-day collapse today, but the altcoin has rebounded from a 60% loss to just a 17% loss from price at the time of writing. The decline does end the tremendous rally for Polygon since April 26, but it does not alter the underlying fundamental momentum behind the Ethereum scaling solution.
Dogecoin to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
Shiba Inu flashes buy signal after a steep decline
SHIB price has suffered an 80% correction since the all-time high of $0.000036 made on May 10. As long as the $0.00000968 support holds, Shiba Inu has an excellent chance to bounce back.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.