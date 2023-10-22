- Ethereum Classic price ranges between a high time frame range, extending from $14.70 to $27.73.
- The daily chart showcases a descending triangle setup, forecasting a near-30% move.
- Confirmation of an uptrend will arrive on the flip of the $15.91 hurdle into a support floor.
- On the contrary, a breakdown of the $14.70 support floor could trigger a 30% correction to $10.36.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price has been bouncing off a key support level since December 2022 and currently trades around it. The ongoing consolidation will provide a good risk-to-reward ratio for traders as it forecasts a near-30% breakout move.
Also read: Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH ponders steep crash to $1,000 as it encounters key hurdle
Ethereum Classic price prepares for volatility
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price has bounced off the $14.70 support level five times since December 2022. The last four bounces, aka swing lows, were followed by a string of lower highs. Connecting these swing points using trend lines reveals a descending triangle setup.
While this technical formation has a bearish bias, investors cannot ignore the possibility of an upward breakout. Regardless of the breakout direction, the target for the descending triangle is obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and the swing low to the breakout point.
Considering the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) position above the 50 level on the daily timeframe, the chances of an upward breakout are high. Additionally, the weekend rally has pushed many investors to believe that the bull run is here.
With these points in mind, a decisive daily candlestick close above $15.91 will confirm a bullish breakout. Adding the 29% distance between the first swing high and swing low to the aforementioned breakout level reveals a target of $20.59.
Interestingly, the $14.70 to $27.73 range’s midpoint of $19.99 is just below the bullish target. So, Ethereum Classic price traders betting on this move should consider tapering their positions around this level.
Read more: Ethereum classic is looking for more gains
ETC/USDT 1-day chart
While the bullish outlook makes logical sense, investors need to note that this weekend rally could come undone at the start of a fresh week. In such a case, if the Ethereum Classic price produces a daily candlestick close below the $14.70 support floor, it will confirm a bearish breakout. In such a case, the measurement rule forecast a 30% correction to $10.36. But the descend might face exhaustion around $10.72, which is the three-day support last seen in February 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Altcoins struggle as BTC dominance remains high in the possibly last bear market lap
Altcoin performance has been underwhelming with notable exceptions as BTC dominance remains above 50%. Altcoins' low interest could suggest the last phase of a bear market cycle. Bitcoin's breakthrough at the $32k level is also pivotal to trigger a move to $40k, according to analysts.
Chainlink v0.2 upgrade may not be fully priced in LINK
Chainlink, an Ethereum-based platform that facilitates decentralized oracles, is gearing up for a significant upgrade with the introduction of its staking v0.2. On Friday, Chainlink's token LINK is trading in the 24-hour range of $7.27 and $7.69 after registering 5% price gain.
Bitcoin bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns. While some investors question the uptrend, others remain bullish
Binance relists BSV as perpetual contract, price surges 30% in one hour
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has launched USDⓈ-M BSV Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage, years after delisting the Bitcoin SV (BSV) spot trading pair. The move led to over a 30% surge in BSV's price within the last hour.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns. While some investors question the uptrend, others remain bullish. Only a small majority remains uncertain and are waiting for confirmation regardless of which side wins.