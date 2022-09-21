ETCUSD was very strong in the last couple of weeks, where we can count five waves up from the lows. A five-wave rally actually suggests that support/bottom is in place, especially if we see a slow three-wave A-B-C corrective pullback like in our case. Currently we an see it approaching important support zone for wave C, so if we see strong or impulsive bounce back above channel resistance line and 40 region, then we can easily expect a bullish resumption.
Another evidence why ETCUSD can be forming a bullish setup is ETCG (Ethereum Classic Grayscale Investment Trust) chart, which we also see it finishing an A-B-C corrective setback that can stop here around golden 61,8% Fibo. support. The most interesting part is that wave B was a triangle, which wave 2 cannot be and this is of the main reasons why current decline from the highs seems to be corrective within uptrend.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
$160 million Wintermute exploit and 400 ETH payout: Hacks in the DeFi ecosystem
Exploits in the DeFi ecosystem, on decentralized exchanges, market makers and bridges have become increasingly common. Wintermute was drained of $160 million in the latest exploit.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Can DOGE bulls trigger a 50% rally here?
Dogecoin price has collected liquidity resting below the equal lows, which pushed it into a demand zone. This development produces a double spike in buying pressure that could kick-start a run-up for DOGE.
Chainlink holders buyback $93 million worth of LINK following continual gradual incline
Chainlink, impacted by the broader market trend, noted repeated fluctuations in price over the last four months. However, standing apart from other cryptocurrencies, LINK is at least a little above its lows of June and July.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.