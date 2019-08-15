Ethereum Classic (ETC) Developers Schedule Hard Fork for September 17

The development team at Ethereum Classic are moving forward with the Atlantis hard fork.

It is expected to take place on 17 September, the upgrade to occur at block 8,772,000.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) are going to be moving forward with the Ethereum hard fork, scheduled for September 17. Back in 2016 the chain forked from Ethereum, it will activate the Atlantis upgrade at block 8,772,000.

The Atlantis hard fork will be including 10 Ethereum Classic Improvement Protocols (EIP), it will mark the first major upgrade in a year. In terms of the proposals, some are aiming to improve the interoperability of Ethereum and Ethereum Classic, which will make room for distributed apps to become interoperable.

Ethereum Classic differs from Ethereum in its bid to preserve mining, but for other smart contract and dApp features, the two chains are attempting a form of synchronization.