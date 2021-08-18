Bitcoin broke first support at 46200/000 but meets best support for this week at 43900/600. Longs need stops below 42900.
Ripple breaks strong support at 11540/510 targeting strong support at 10350/10100.
Ethereum longs at our buying opportunity at 2970/50 worked perfectly – we bottomed exactly at for a 100 pip recovery so far this morning.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin best support at 43900/600. Longs need stops below 42900. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 41000/40500 & 39500, probably as far as 38000.
Longs at 43900/600 target 4500/300 & minor resistance at 46150/450. Above 47000 can retest 48190. Further gains eventually target 49400/500 then 50500/51000. Ripple strong support at 10350/10100. A break below 10000 risks a slide to 9350/9300.
Longs at strong support at 10350/10100 target 10850, perhaps as far as 11510/540. If we continue higher look for 11850, perhaps as far as 12450/12500 before a retest of 13450/490. A break higher targets 13615, 14410, 14540 & 14660.
Ethereum longs at our buying opportunity at 2970/50 target 3100 with minor resistance at 3180/3210 for some profit taking. A break higher however retests 3325/35. Above 3350 targets 3400 & above here is a buy signal initially targeting 3580/3600.
A buying opportunity at 2970/50. Longs need stops below 2900. A break lower us a sell signal targeting 2850 then strong support at 2750/2700 for profit taking on shorts.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple opposes SEC 'extraordinary demand' for additional Slack communications
Ripple has opposed a demand from the United States Securities & Exchange Commission to turn in additional internal communications. The cross-border remittances firm stated that the request from the regulator would take months to complete.
Dogecoin Foundation relaunches as Vitalik Buterin and Elon Musk representative join
After six years, the Dogecoin Foundation has been relaunched to promote the future of the blockchain. The Dogecoin Foundation has been re-established with an aim to support the development of the canine-themed cryptocurrency.
Polkadot proposal to increase validator count fails as DOT price prepares for 30% upswing
Polkadot price is currently experiencing a sell-off after a massive upswing. This pullback paves the way for the sidelined investors an opportunity to invest in DOT at a discounted price, allowing the next leg-up to have an extra oomph.
Terra price headlines the new altcoin season, but LUNA may need to pullback
Terra price has quickly positioned itself as a leading cryptocurrency with an astonishing 320% gain since July 21, carrying the altcoin into new highs yesterday. LUNA is close to registering a bullish Golden Cross pattern as the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) approaches the 200-day SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.