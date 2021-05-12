The milestone came as ether hit an all-time high of over $4,370.
- Ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, passed the market cap milestone of $500 billion Wednesday morning.
- Ether's total value climbed as high as $505 billion before pulling back slightly, according to CoinMarketCap data, surpassing financial behemoths JPMorgan ($480 billion) and Visa ($496 billion).
- The milestone came as the cryptocurrency's price hit an all-time high of $4,371, per the CoinDesk 20.
- At press time, ETH is priced at $4,262 with a market cap of $493.65 billion.
- Bitcoin passed the $500 billion milestone in late December 2020 before hitting $1 trillion in February 2021. So ether's market cap is now approaching the 50% mark of bitcoin's.
- Greg Magadini, CEO of Genesis Volatility, has described a $1 trillion ETH market cap as a "no brainer."
