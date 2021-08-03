Amid the looming Ethereum London hard fork, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead predicted that the upcoming upgrade would likely help Ether (ETH) outpace Bitcoin (BTC) as the largest cryptocurrency.
As a newer cryptocurrency, Ether has more potential than Bitcoin, Morehead said at the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Monday, noting that the latest Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 upgrade will help the digital token to trade more like a fixed asset.
One of five EIPs in ETH London upgrade, EIP 1559 is an anticipated update to Ethereum’s existing fee structure, introducing a minimum payment for sending Ethereum transactions and move away from a bidding system that allows miners to prioritize the highest bids. Designed to programmatically adjust fees for users to pay the lowest bid for each block, EIP 1559 upgrade would potentially make Ether a deflationary asset.
“You’ll see a transition of people who want to store wealth, doing it in Ether rather than just Bitcoin,” Morehead predicted, adding that the cryptocurrency’s shift to Ethereum 2.0 will significantly reduce Ether’s mining energy consumption levels compared with the one of Bitcoin. Ethereum’s wide implementation in decentralized finance applications would also help Ether grow bigger than Bitcoin, he said.
Despite predicting a brighter future for Ether, Morehead is still optimistic about Bitcoin’s growth in the future. The CEO reportedly predicted that Bitcoin would trade between $80,000 and $90,000 by the end of 2021, rising above $120,000 within a year. Surging mainstream adoption could further drive Bitcoin price to as high as $700,000 in the next decade, Morehead noted.
Launched in 2015, Ether is the second most valued cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization amounting to $290 billion at the time of writing. Scheduled to take place on Wednesday, the Ethereum London is one of the biggest Ethereum upgrades designed to move its blockchain from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, meaning that the network would mostly rely on staking instead of mining. Launched in 2009, Bitcoin relies on the PoW consensus algorithm.
Morehead is not alone in thinking that Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in the future. Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital, predicted in late June that Ether could become the “biggest cryptocurrency one day.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
What is Ethereum EIP-1559 and how will it affect ETH price?
The second-largest blockchain network in the world, Ethereum, is expecting to witness its London hard fork on August 4 that would change the way that transactions are processed. Its native token, Ether, would also see a reduction in supply, which could see a spike in ETH price.
Stellar contemplates introducing AMMs as XLM price eyes retest of $0.303
XLM price is consolidating in an uptrend after a sharp upswing ended on July 23. A pullback seems likely before the new leg-up begins. Therefore, investors can expect Stellar to retrace to crucial support levels. A breakdown of the $0.228 support level will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Tether denies claims of USDT issuance halt, as Bitcoin bears search for reasons behind crypto crash
Tether has reportedly seen a stunt in its meteoric rise at the end of May, just as the leading cryptocurrency’s price has just hit a new all-time high. While regulatory pressure around digital assets has been increasing worldwide, the stablecoin giant has also ...
Theta introduces TDROP to incentivize NFTs as THETA price eyes 30% ascent
Theta price is currently teetering around a critical support level. A resurgence of buyers is likely to push the token to retest a stiff resistance level. Theta plans to introduce a TNT-20 token known as TDROP, a coin used to incentivize purchases on ThetaDrop NFT Marketplaces.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.