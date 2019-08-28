EOS/USD is currently down 9.21%.

All major cryptocurrencies are lower as sentiment tumbles.

EOS/USD breaks to levels not seen since February 2019

The EOS/USD has not been at these levels since February 2019.

Today's crypto crash has taken EOS/USD fell a total of 11.76% in a two hour period.

3.30 has been a formidable support level in recent months but it just couldn't hold today as the sellers came in.

If the price continues to track the channel then we could be in for a big fall.

The December 2018 low stands at 1.55 with the next support at 2.97.