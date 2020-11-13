EOS price jumps 4% and targets $2.64 as buying pressure continues to mount

- EOS price broke out of a descending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart, climbing 4% within hours.
- The digital asset is seeking more continuation to the upside.
EOS price was bounded inside a descending wedge pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset had a notable breakout several hours ago, jumping from $2.48 to $2.59 within hours. The initial price target for the bulls is $2.62.
Can the bulls keep up with the current pace?
The breakout of the descending wedge is a significantly bullish indicator in the short-term. Using the height of the pattern as a reference, the first key level seems to be at $2.62, which is the high established on November 7.
EOS/USD 4-hour chart
Additionally, the MACD just turned bullish again for the first time since November 4. The last bull cross took EOS from $2.13 to $2.62, seeing a 13% jump. Another 13% move would drive EOS price towards $2.81.
EOS/USD 1-hour chart
On the other hand, it seems that the TD Sequential indicator is about to present a sell signal on the 1-hour chart for EOS. It’s often the case that after a breakout from a wedge, the digital asset price comes back down to re-test the upper boundary. In this case, the price target would be $2.47.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
