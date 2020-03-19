EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD looks to target 2.50

- EOS trades over 13% higher as crypto sentiment improves on Thursday.
- There is massive amounts of buying volume at 1.50 and now the price could target 2.50.
EOS/USD daily chart
Within the last month the price of EOS has fallen from a high of 5.50 to a low of 1.43. Since hitting that low the price has bounced back to 2.30 on Thursday. There was a massive amount of volume at those lows. This could suggest there is lots of buying volume at lower levels and the bulls may be in control now. The psychological 2.00 level has also been retaken and if the price pulls back then the level could act as a support zone.
Looking closer at the chart, the price bounced off the red support trendline and has now pushed above the top of the internal trendline. The resistance levels to watch out for are 2.50 and 3.33, there is also another psychological zone in the way (3.00). In terms of Fibonacci levels the 50% line also comes in at 3.50 and if the buying volume keeps up then there could be a test of that too.
Additional levels
EOS/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2.2883
|Today Daily Change
|0.27970
|Today Daily Change %
|13.93
|Today daily open
|2.0086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2.94704
|Daily SMA50
|3.83785
|Daily SMA100
|3.40291
|Daily SMA200
|3.30058
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2.0149
|Previous Daily Low
|1.8772
|Previous Weekly High
|3.648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.42
|Previous Monthly High
|5.4861
|Previous Monthly Low
|3.3535
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.9623
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.9298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.9189
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.8292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.7812
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2.0566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2.1046
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2.1943
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
