EOS is set for a rally despite breaking ascending channel trend

- EOS blockchain platform records a month-over-month reduction in the number of users.
- Short-term technical analysis suggests that the bulls will carry the day.
EOS, alongside other altcoins, has found itself in the middle of a selloff mainly driven by Bitcoin’s reversal from $8,400. Before the ongoing short term downtrend, EOS nurtured a significant uptrend within an ascending channel. The surge, however, lost steam short of $3.0, resulting in the losses that currently seek refuge at $2.70.
The blockchain platform has also been recording declining activity in the last few months. The number of users has also been affected. However, there has been a steady growth in the transaction volume. The growth in value is mainly supported by the decentralized applications (Dapps) activity.
EOS technical analysis
Despite the number of users declining significantly in the last few months, EOS short term bullishness is unlikely to be jeopardized. However, it raises questions in the asset's long term performance.
Meanwhile, EOS is teetering at $2.71 and is below the Simple Moving Averages in the 15’ range. The 50 SMA and the 100 SMA are blocking upward movement ahead of the key resistance at $2.75. The RSI has averted the return trip to the oversold, however, the MACD’s position in the negative region signals a growing bears’ presence.
On the brighter side, EOS is trading close to the resistance of a short-term falling wedge pattern. Correction above pattern resistance could eventually place EOS into a trajectory towards $3.0. For now, the best the bulls can do is to contain the losses above the $2.75 support in readiness for a recovery mission.
EOS/USD 15-minutes chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
