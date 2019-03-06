EOS developer Block.one to launch Voice, a decentralized social media platform

Block.One unveils the Voice; a new social media platform.

The official developer for EOS cryptocurrency, Block.one announced that it is working on unveiling a decentralized social media platform. The platform aims at plowing back the content value into the community. The news was made public on June 1 said that the platform referred to as Voice will benefit content creators as well as the users shifting most of the power from the advertisers and large corporations.

The CEO of Block.one Brendan Blume wants the Voice to be a better platform than Steemit which was founded by Dan Larimer. The Voice gives users the opportunity to get rewarded by the platform. Most of the existing blockchain based social media platforms mostly benefit the platforms.

The Voice will be a public platform built on the principles of transparency. Future developments in EOS like the upcoming upgrade of EOS-VM will see faster processing of smart contracts which will be made possible by the integration of WebAssembly.