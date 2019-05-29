EOS' Block.One big move: Purchases $25 million RAM ahead of June 1 announcement
- Block.One announcement to spark fresh interest in EOS and keep the community excited.
- 3.3 million EOS tokens used to buy RAM worth $25 million in readiness for the June 1 announcement.
The official developer for EOS software Block.One is in the limelight again for the purchase of $25 million RAM. The company spent about 3.3 million EOS token for the purchase of the RAM as it gets ready for the anticipated announcement scheduled for June 1.
EOS community is already getting excited with most people speculating the groundbreaking announcement. Some even believe this is going to be the biggest announcement for EOS and Block.One this tear. The news of the purchase was publicized by a Twitter user Robin Finch:
“BREAKING NEWS: @block_one_ has purchased 3,300,000 EOS ($25,000,000) worth of RAM on the #EOS mainnet from their official B1 account. #B1June is heating up!”
Block.One approaching announcement is expected to spark fresh interest in EOS and keep the community excited. The B1 event will be streamed live and a special website has already been established for that purpose. The B1 event will be held in Washington DC.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.