Elrond Price Prediction: EGLD profit-taking might derail massive 800% rally

- Elrond has been rejected from the all-time high at $220, resulting in losses under $200.
- A sell signal on the daily chart appears to have catalyzed the overhead pressure.
- The bearish outlook will be ignored if EGLD holds at the ascending parallel channel lower boundary.
Elrond has hit a resistance barrier after a whopping 800% rally since the beginning of January. The altcoin’s exponential growth ignored most of the dips in Bitcoin price encountered in the past few weeks. A new all-time high was formed at $220 before the ongoing correction took over. For now, EGLD is exchanging hands at $180 as bears return with a bang.
Elrond embarks on a gain-trimming exercise
The hourly chart shows that EGLD has been trading within an ascending parallel channel, guiding the bulls to new highs. However, the upper boundary remained unbroken, allowing bears to make a comeback.
At the time of writing, the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) support has been lost. Meanwhile, bulls are working like ants to defend the channel’s lower edge support. If this support is lost, Elrond will likely drop to the 100 SMA, currently at $150.
The Relative Strength Index has validated the bearish outlook on the hourly chart. Therefore, there is a chance the $150 support might be bypassed. Hence the 200 SMA holding at around $110 come to the bulls’ rescue.
EGLD/USD 1-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the daily chart, adding weight to the pessimistic outlook. If the impact of the call to sell continues, we can expect Elrond to fall further towards $100. Note that the RSI in this timeframe is overbought, hence the possibility of overhead pressure rising significantly.
EGLD/USD daily chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
Elrond will abandon the bearish outlook altogether if the ascending channel lower boundary remains intact. A bounce from this level is likely to pull the price higher above $200. Moreover, a break above the record high at $220 will place the altcoin on another trajectory to new all-time highs targeting $300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Tuesday’s spinning top tests ETH bulls bracing for fresh record top around $2,000
ETH/USD rises to $1,793, up 1.20% intraday, during early Wednesday. The cryptocurrency pair refreshed an all-time high the previous day before easing from $1,824.53.
Bitcoin on track for mass adoption as it grows faster than the internet
Bitcoin has, from its inception, been compared to the revolutionary growth of the internet. This growth has been not only exponential but also rapid in the 21st century.
DOGE fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price has risen a whopping 2,300% since the COVID-fuelled market crash in March 2020. The extraordinary bull run pushed the so-called "Ethereum killer" higher in the market capitalization rankings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.