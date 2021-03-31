Elrond Price Forecast: EGLD bounded between two key levels, awaits major move

- Elrond price is contained inside a significant symmetrical triangle pattern.
- The digital asset faces several critical resistance points on way up.
- EGLD is on the verge of 45% move within next few days.
The Elrond price has been trading inside a tightening range for several weeks now and seems to be on the verge of a potential 45% breakout or breakdown. The digital asset faces steep resistance ahead but also has robust support.
Elrond price on brink of massive move
On the 12-hour chart, the Elrond price has established a symmetrical triangle pattern forming the top trend line at about $148. The lower support level is $125.
EGLD/USD 12-hour chart
The digital asset faces a lot of resistance ahead as the 50 and 100 SMAs both coincide at $140. Bulls must pass above these two levels and then break $148 for a massive move toward $212.
EGLD/USD 12-hour chart
On the other hand, a rejection from $140 would lead EGLD down to $124. A breakdown below this key level will drive the Elrond price toward $67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
