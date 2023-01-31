Twitter’s upcoming payments tool will initially support only fiat currencies, but Elon Musk wants it built to potentially support crypto in the future.
Twitter chief Elon Musk has reportedly instructed his developers to build the platform’s payments system in such a way that crypto functionality can be added in the future.
According to a Jan. 30 Financial Times report, two people familiar with Twitter’s plans said that the payments feature will support fiat currencies to start but be built to accommodate cryptocurrencies should the opportunity arise.
Twitter has long teased bringing payments to the social media platform — forming part of Musk’s stated plan to make Twitter an “everything app.”
Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022
However, it has remained vague as to whether these payments will involve blockchain or crypto technology, despite the Twitter CEO seeing a big role for crypto on Twitter.
In early December, images were leaked revealing “Twitter Coins” — a secret in-development digital asset to be used for payments and tipping on the platform, with many hopeful it would involve crypto in some way.
However, the more recently leaked images of the project in early January made no mention of crypto or blockchain technology, much to the dismay of the community.
Unconfirmed rumors also emerged last October that Twitter was working on a wallet prototype that would support crypto deposits and withdrawals.
However, it appears for the time being, the payments system will go ahead with only fiat support.
To that end, Twitter has begun the application process for state-based regulatory licenses across the United States that would allow it to introduce payments to the platform.
One of the sources said the company hopes the U.S. licensing process will be completed within a year.
In November, “Twitter Payments LLC” registered with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which would allow it to process payments.
In a Twitter Space event around the same time, Musk said he envisioned allowing bank accounts to be connected to Twitter profiles and incorporating debit cards along with the platform being able to facilitate money transfers.
Following the future approval of the U.S. licenses, Twitter would eye gaining regulatory approvals internationally, according to one of the Financial Times’ sources.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price might be in a micro uptrend, but here's why traders should practice caution
Solana price is maintaining its presence above the $22 mark that it reclaimed about a week ago, enabling the altcoin to preserve its uptrend. The next major hurdle for the altcoin stands at $28.28, which will determine whether the uptrend can continue or if SOL will lose the opportunity to regain November 2022 crash's losses.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA still in an uptrend until this level fails
Cardano price accomplished an impressive 66% rally in January. As the price continues to ascend, there are reasons to consider that a pullback is on the horizon. Traders should be awareof the risk that comes with entering the market early.
Grayscale sued by competitor Osprey for misleading GBTC investors
Grayscale has been in a storm of allegations and defenses for months now as the asset management company has become a part of another lawsuit. However, this time, Grayscale is the recipient of the lawsuit.
FTX sister company Alameda Research files $445.8 million lawsuit against Voyager Digital
The FTX saga took a rather interesting turn on Monday after the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's sister company, Alameda Research, filed a lawsuit against another bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.