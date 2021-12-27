BTC's rise seems to be following the stock market as price action somewhat mirrors the US indices. With the 52k and 53.3k uninterrupted, the short-term upside is on hold until the bulls reveal themselves. LUNA has printed yet another all-time high, reaching a 3-digit price as sentiment remains optimistic. Can it stay above $79? This will determine whether tera can have another attempt at a fresh high. Watch the video below now for all insights and scenarios:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano reveals plans to revamp quality of dApps through certification levels
Input Output Hong Kong, the software firm that developed Cardano, is developing certification levels to assess the quality of decentralized applications. Cardano’s goal is to secure smart contracts in its ecosystem.
Turkey’s financial regulator slaps Binance’s Turkish unit with $751,314 in fines
Turkey’s financial regulatory authority has accused Binance’s local cryptocurrency exchange unit of violations in liability inspections. The charges against the crypto exchange are the first of their kind in Turkey.
Experts believe that layer-1 solutions MATIC, Solana and Terra could outperform Ethereum
Ethereum price is in an uptrend, however, analysts believe that layer-1 solutions could outperform the altcoin. Analysts have noted a spike in capital inflow in layer-1 solutions Matic, Solana and Terra over the past two weeks.
Altcoin whales are accumulating Uniswap and Crypto.com through the dip
Smart Money, capital controlled by institutional investors and large-wallet traders, has fluctuated over Christmas. Groups of whales have accumulated Uniswap and Crypto.com through the dip. Analysts have predicted a rally in Uniswap.
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2022: BTC to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin (BTC) had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.