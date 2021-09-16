After last week's video, prices have gone to hit all the upside Fibo levels called. What does this mean for the outlook of BTC and LUNA? Are prices ready to extend higher? Watch the video below and find out what I expect:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price exuded bullishness over the past week as it continued to rally without significant corrections. As a result, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit. Although the entire market looks bullish at the time of writing, things could turn awry if BTC witnessed a September 7-style crash.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA. Shiba Inu CEO reveals that Shibarium, Shiba L2 using Bone as native token, is currently under development.
AVAX price to hit new all-time high at $80 as Avalanche bulls take over
AVAX price rose exponentially after breaking out of a crucial resistance level on September 10. However, this uptrend was cut short as the markets collapsed on September 12, which led to a quick retracement. However, Avalanche seems to be back on track and ready to continue its rally.
XRP price awaits 26% upswing, but stiff hurdles may blindside Ripple bulls
XRP price appears to be headed for a 26% climb, but the hopes of a Ripple rally could be hampered by the multiple resistances that stand in the way of the bullish target. The cross-border remittance token could find substantial support, should the optimistic outlook be ruined.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.