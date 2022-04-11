Bitcoin (BTC) is moving down impulsively and hints at an end to the upside correction unless the base channel holds its grip. Will $40k give in as easy as $42k or are we in for --at least-- a correction upward? $LUNA (LUNA) is down 30% since last week's all-time high, and it's not looking like stopping any time soon as we extend in wave 3. Losing $75 will add more to its bearishness. Can we rally upwardly for a relief? For more details on their structures and a lot more analyses check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
