$Bitcoin (BTC) printed the price action we expected over the past two weeks and it's expected to head lower from around these territories unless wave (y) is incomplete. Alternatively, we could be in a wave two correction, or a full-blown upside reversal correction. But there's a reason, it's an alternative. $Fantom (FTM) has a short-term price action that suggests wave 4 may not be completed as of yet, however, with the range-high in, we assume we're ion wave 5. Either of the short-term variations sees one more leg down. Which pattern will play out? For more details on which is the main and which the alternative scenarios check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple’s XRP price will see significant volatility this weekend
XRP is set to possibly print a new low by or over the weekend as another batch of dollar strength roils markets and makes every risk asset slip to the downside. With cryptocurrencies in the forefront of these headwinds, interest and buying power could wind down, opening room for bears to go in for the kill and possibly trigger new lows for 2022, erasing the small incurred gains from May and June in the process. Expect to see bulls squashed like flies against the wall and finally squeezed out of their positions around $0.37 before price drops like a stone some 18% towards $0.30.
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson approaches Vasil hard fork with caution following Terra’s LUNA and UST collapse
The creator of Cardano has announced changes in IOHK’s plans for the Vasil hard fork in response to the LUNA crash. Hoskinson told ADA's community that the de-peg and decline of Terraform Lab’s sister tokens LUNC (previously known as LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) have prompted developers to be more careful in implementing future upgrades.
Shiba Inu faces this rare threat as burn rate declines
Shiba's burn rate has plummeted 70.7% overnight, over half of the meme coin’s supply is under circulation. Shiba Inu coin price hit its lowest level in eight months, seeing a rise in selling pressure across exchanges. On-chain activity in SHIB coin has dropped 94% since November 2021, alongside shrinking social dominance.
Two Ethereum price points that you need to watch out
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETH could be heading next.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.