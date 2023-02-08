Cycle from 12.30.2022 low ended in wave (1) at 0.414 as a 5 waves. Up from 12.30.2022, wave 1 ended at 0.281 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 0.272. The crypto-currency extends higher in wave 3 towards 0.37 and dips in wave 4 ended at 0.325. Final leg higher ended wave 5 at 0.414 which completed wave (1) in higher degree as the chart below shows. Internal subdivision of wave 5 unfolded as a 5 waves diagonal. Up from wave 4, Wave ((i)) ended at 0.387 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 0.347. The crypto-currency extends higher again in wave ((iii)) towards 0.399, wave ((iv)) pullback ended at 0.367, and final leg higher wave ((v)) ended at 0.414 which completed wave 5 and (1) in higher degree.
Wave (2) pullback is in progress to correct cycle from 12.30.2022 low with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Down from wave (1) peak, wave ((i)) ended at 0.393 and wave ((ii)) ended at 0.407. The crypto extends lower again in wave ((iii)) towards 0.383, wave ((iv)) ended at 0.403, and final wave ((v)) ended at 0.38 which completed wave A. Expect wave B rally to fail below 0.414 for another leg lower in wave C to complete wave (2). Near term, as far as pivot at 0.414 high stays intact, expect the crypto currency’s rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
ADA 120 minutes Elliott Wave chart
ADA Elliott Wave video
