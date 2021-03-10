Short term Elliott Wave View suggests that the rally from February 28, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from February 28 low, wave (1) ended at 1658 and pullback in wave (2) ended at 1443.77. Internal of wave (2) subdivided as a zigzag where wave A ended at 1527.09 and wave B ended at 1602.45. Final leg wave C of (2) ended at 1443.77.
The crypto-currency has resumed higher in wave (3). Up from wave (2) low, wave ((i)) ended at 1597.27 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1513.72. Ethereum then extended higher in wave ((iii)) towards 1696.25, pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 1630.39, and wave ((v)) ended at 1756.73. This completed wave 1 in higher degree. Pullback in wave 2 also ended at 1665.76. Ethereum has started wave 3 higher where wave ((i)) of 3 ended at 1858.85. Wave ((ii)) pullback is now in progress as an expanded Flat and while pivot at 1443.77 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
The all-time high is on February 20 high at 2040.62. Until Ethereum breaks above this level, a larger correction can’t be ruled out in the form of a double correction. A break above February 20 high however should confirm the next leg higher has started.
Ethereum (ETH) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Ethereum (ETH) Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
Vechain price aims for significant rally thanks to renewed bullish momentum
Vechain had an amazing recovery from a local bottom of $0.036 on February 28. The digital asset is currently trading at $0.065, higher than its previous 2021 peak of $0.06.
Litecoin price breakout puts the February high in the sight lines
Litecoin price suffered a notable correction in late February, taking it down almost 38% from the peak at $247 over the course of 8 trading days. Current price action indicates that the corrective process is complete and more gains can be expected.
Bluzelle Price Prediction: BLZ massive 40% push signals incoming correction
Bluzelle had an amazing 2021, outperforming many cryptocurrencies although its total market capitalization stays below $100 million for now. BLZ is listed on Binance and other prominent exchanges and has experienced a significant increase in trading volume in the past week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.