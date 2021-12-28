The Elliott wave view in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) suggests the rally from December 4, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse. Up from December 4 low, wave 1 ended at 49777.62 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 45478.74. Wave 3 higher is currently in progress with subdivision as another impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 48307.34 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 45572.94. The crypto currency then extends higher in wave (iii) towards 51864.56 and dips in wave (iv) ended at 49458.85. Final leg higher wave (v) ended at 52098.60 which completed wave ((i)).
Wave ((ii)) pullback is currently in progress to correct cycle from December 17, 2021 low. The internal subdivision of wave ((ii)) is unfolding as a zigzag structure. Near term, expect wave (a) to complete soon, then the crypto currency should rally in wave (b) before turning lower again in wave (c). As far as pivot at 45507.04 low stays intact, expect wave ((ii)) dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside. Potential target higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension from December 4 low which comes at 55616 – 57985.
Bitcoin 90 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
BTCUSD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC hits new all-time highs, a pullback to $2.50 expected
MATIC price regains a mantle of leadership as it prints new all-time highs. Significant gaps within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system warn of an expected mean reversion setup. Upside potential is limited until a retest is complete.
Yearn Finance faces a bull trap that will push YFI to $25,000
Yearn Finance price action is developing a particularly bearish chart pattern in the form of a head-and-shoulders pattern on its $250/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart, warning of a nearly 25% drop coming up.
Decentraland to retest $3.25 as MANA consolidation continues
Decentraland price maintains a value area above the most recent lows in the $3.00 price range. However, since entering the Cloud on December 17, its ability to maintain a bullish drive is now in question.
Dogecoin presents buying opportunity before DOGE spikes to 0.38
Dogecoin price has picked up some excellent, bullish traction over the past two weeks. An expected gap-fill between the bodies of the weekly candlesticks and the weekly Tenkan-Sen is currently underway but may extend beyond the Tenkan-Sen.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.