Short term Elliott Wave View on Bitcoin (BTCUSD) shows the rally to 12336.88 on August 6, 2019 ended wave ((X)). The crypto currency declines from there and the structure is unfolding as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from 12336.88, wave 1 ended at 11532, wave 2 ended at 12145.42 and wave 3 ended at 9653.6. We can see from the chart below the internal of wave 3 is also unfolding as a 5 waves impulse of lesser degree. Wave ((i)) of 3 ended at 12061.1 and wave ((ii)) of 3 ended at 10026.74. Next leg lower to 10250 ended wave ((iv)) of 3 and wave ((v)) of 3 ended at 9653.6
Expect Bitcoin to rally in wave 4 then extends lower 1 more leg to end wave 5 and complete cycle from August 6 high. Afterwards, the the crypto currency should do larger bounce to correct the 5 waves down from August 6 high. A break below July 17, 2019 low (9049.54) is needed to validate the view of a larger correction in Bitcoin. We expect bounce to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside as far as pivot at 12336.88 stays intact.
Bitcoin 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Bitcoin 1 Hour Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD back in the $10,000-zone after drop to $9,500, bulls face resistance at $10,500
BTC/USD had a roller coaster of a Thursday. After its price fell below $10,000 for the first time since 31st July, it reached a low of $9,500 when the bulls got spurred into action.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls eke out the bears this Thursday, can they continue their momentum?
ETH/USD bulls managed to eke out an advantage this Thursday after three straight bearish days. This Thursday, the price went up to $188.25 after reaching a low of ...
Crypto market update: Bulls lick their wounds after Thursday’s carnage
The crypto market tried to recover the prices after three straight bearish days. It looks like the bulls were spurred into action after Wednesday’s heavily bearish price movement. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and ...
BCH/USD Technical Analysis: Somebody has just woken up - Bitcoin Cash rejects 300.0
This 30-minute chart of BCH/USD shows some decent buying volume on the Kracken exchange but the same has been noted on Coinbase and buyers come in during the US session. Around 2541.00 contracts ..
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...