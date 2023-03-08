Cycle from Feb 16, 20223 high in Litecoin is in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from Feb 16, wave ((a)) ended at 90.05 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 98.33. Internal subdivision of wave ((b)) unfolded as a zigzag in lesser degree. Up from wave ((a)), wave (a) ended at 96.02 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 92.75. Third leg wave (c) ended at 98.33 which completed wave ((b)) in higher degree. The crypto-currency has resumed lower in wave ((c)) with subdivision as a 5 waves diagonal.
LTC/USD 60 minutes hour Elliott Wave chart
Down from wave ((b)), wave i ended at 96.4 and rally in wave ii ended at 98.20. The crypto-currency extends lower in wave iii towards 93.91 and wave iv ended at 95.46. Final leg wave v ended at 85.85 which completed wave (i). Rally in wave (ii) ended at 91.71 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Up from wave (i), wave a ended at 90.73 and dips in wave b ended at 87.50. Wave c higher ended at 91.71 which completed wave (ii) in higher degree. The crypto-currency extends lower in wave (iii) towards 84.01 with internal subdivision as a 5 waves. As far as pivot at 98.33 stays intact, expect rally in wave (iv) to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
LTC/USD 60 minutes Elliott Wave video
