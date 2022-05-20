Hello Crypto traders, today we will talk about Litecoin in which we see pretty nice and clean development. It can be actually nearing strong support zone as final five-wave cycle within 5th wave can be in play.
From Elliott wave perspective, wave (5) should be completed by a five-wave cycle of the lower degree, but looking at the 4-hour chart, it looks to be unfinished. Well, currently we are tracking a correction in wave 4 of (5) that can retest 73-83 resistance area before we will see that final push into a wave 5 of (5) towards strong 50-40-30 support area.
That being said, watch out for that final decline, maybe even a spike down and then we can expect the bottom and bullish reversal.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the possibility of a 40% upswing for Cardano
Cardano price is in a spot favorable for the bulls and short-term traders as a rally might be in the works. A minor retracement will allow interested buyers an opportunity to accumulate ADA at a discount before catalyzing an explosive uptrend.
How to trade the next 20% upswing in Binance Coin price
Binance Coin price is on a recovery rally and shows promise of a further uptrend. Adding credence to this run-up is the price inefficiency that is likely to propel BNB higher. Binance Coin price crashed to $205 on May 13 as the crypto markets crumbled.
Bitcoin price congestion warns of a 25% breakout
Bitcoin price sideways action signals smart money involvement. A jaw-dropping rally could occur in the very near future. Bitcoin price action is currently distorting severely compared to the previous consolidations within the decline.
Cardano price is still on pace to retest $0.40, but bears shouldn't get too excited
Cardano price is preparing for a retest of $0.40 before a massive countertrend rally occurs. Cardano price is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.