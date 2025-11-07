TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

DUSK Price Forecast: DUSK extends rally with network activity surging to 20-month highs

  • DUSK price extends its gains on Friday after rallying over 60% so far this week.
  • On-chain metrics indicate strengthening momentum, with daily active addresses and network growth rising to their highest levels since March 2024.
  • Technical indicators point to further upside potential, with bulls eyeing the $0.10 target next.
DUSK Price Forecast: DUSK extends rally with network activity surging to 20-month highs
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

DUSK (DUSK) price continues its strong upward momentum, trading above $0.078 at the time of writing on Friday, extending gains of over 60% so far this week. On-chain data shows a sharp rise in daily active addresses and network growth, reaching levels not seen in 20 months, signaling renewed investor interest. Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators suggest DUSK is set for another leg higher, potentially targeting $0.10.

DUSK’s on-chain and derivatives data show bullish bias

Santiment’s Daily Active Addresses index, which tracks network activity over time, paints a bullish picture for DUSK.  A rise in the metric signals greater blockchain usage, while declining addresses point to lower demand for the network.

In DUSK’s case, Daily Active Addresses rose from 59 on Monday to 312 on Friday, the highest level since March 2024. This indicates that demand for DUSK’s blockchain usage is increasing, which bodes well for DUSK’s price.

DUSK daily active address chart. Source: Santiment

Santiment data show that DUSK’s network growth index — a key metric tracking user adoption and project traction — surged to 95 on Thursday from 13 on Monday, the highest level since March 2024. Although it has since stabilized around 32 on Friday, the elevated levels still highlight a broadly bullish outlook for DUSK.

DUSK Network growth chart. Source: Santiment

Still, when examining its derivatives data, the outlook for DUSK suggests a further rally ahead. CoinGlass’ data shows that DUSK futures OI at exchanges rose to $6.21 million on Friday from $2.77 million on Monday, the highest level since August 18. Rising OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current DUSK price rally.

DUSK open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

DUSK Price Forecast: DUSK bulls aiming for $0.10 mark

DUSK price found support at the weekly level of $0.042 on Monday and rose by over 50% over the next three days, closing above the daily resistance at $0.055 on Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, it continues to trade higher by 10% around $0.078.

If DUSK continues its upward trend and closes above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.077 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the key psychological level at $0.10.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 75, above the overbought threshold, indicating strong bullish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover that remains intact, with rising green histograms above the neutral level, indicating the continuation of an upward trend.

DUSK/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if DUSK faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 100-day EMA at $0.058.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after losing over 7% so far this week, as bearish sentiment continues to weigh on the broader crypto market. Ethereum (ETH) finds support around a key level while Ripple (XRP) faces rejection from crucial resistance.

Top Crypto Gainers: Filecoin rallies 50% as Dash and Tezos rebound

Top Crypto Gainers: Filecoin rallies 50% as Dash and Tezos rebound

Filecoin (FIL), Dash (DASH), and Tezos (XTZ) are spearheading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery with double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. Filecoin leads the rally with 50% gains, while Dash rebounds from the $100 mark and Tezos marks a falling wedge pattern breakout. 

Ethereum slides below $3,300 amid investor capitulation 

Ethereum slides below $3,300 amid investor capitulation 

Ethereum (ETH) has resumed its downtrend, trading below $3,300 at the time of writing on Thursday. The bearish outlook mirrors Bitcoin's (BTC) intraday decline below $102,000. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.