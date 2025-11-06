Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady around $103,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding from key support in the previous day. Despite the short-term recovery, concerns persist over weakening institutional demand, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded $137 million in outflows on Wednesday, extending their losses since October 29. Additionally, on-chain data indicates that BTC could face deeper downside pressure if the $100,000 psychological level fails to hold as support.

Weakening institutional demand for Bitcoin

Institutional demand for Bitcoin has continued to weaken so far this week. SoSoValue data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an outflow of $137 million on Wednesday, following the largest single-day withdrawal since early August on Tuesday. The persistent outflow streak since October 29 indicates fading institutional confidence, which, if it continues, could deepen BTC’s price correction.

Total Bitcoin spot ETF net inflow chart. Source: SoSoValue

On-chain data warns of a deeper correction if $100,000 support breaks

CryptoQuant’s weekly report on Wednesday highlighted that BTC’s fundamentals remain weak, with the price falling below $100,000 for the first time in months. The report added that BTC is now hovering near critical support levels, a breakdown of which could trigger a sharper market correction.

The graph below shows that Bitcoin’s price has declined below $100,000 for the first time since June 23 and is now below its 365-day Moving Average (MA) of $102,000, a key technical and psychological support level. The 365-day MA has served as the ultimate support level so far this bull cycle (green arrows) and was one of the last signals to trigger as the bear market began in December 2021 – January 2022. Failure to reclaim the 365-day MA soon could accelerate a deeper correction.

Throughout this bull cycle, the lower band ($100,000) has acted as support, as traders tend to sell and realize losses near this level, according to the Traders’ On-chain Realized Price Bands metric. However, if enough selling pressure builds, the next price support would be the Traders’ minimum price band, currently at $72,000.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steadies after retesting key support

Bitcoin price faced rejection around its previously broken trendline on Monday and declined 8.18% until the next day, retesting the 50% retracement level at $100,353. However, on Wednesday, BTC recovered 2.35% after finding support around $100,353 level. At the time of writing on Thursday, BTC hovers at around $103,000.

If the 50% retracement level at $100,353 continues to hold as support, BTC could extend its recovery toward the next key resistance level at $106,435.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37, hovering slightly above the oversold territory, suggesting that selling momentum may be easing and that a potential short-term rebound could be on the horizon.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC closes below the $100,353 support level, it could extend the decline toward the next daily support at $97,460.