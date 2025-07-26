- The US DOJ is reportedly considering charges against Dragonfly partners Tom Schmidt and Haseeb Qureshi.
- The charges could include their investment and backing of Tornado Cash and its founder, Roman Storm.
- Dragonfly's Haseeb stated that the firm would defend itself if the DOJ proceeds with the charges.
Dragonfly Capital may face charges from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding its early investment in Tornado Cash, managing partner Haseeb Qureshi confirmed on Friday.
Dragonfly faces potential charges due to ties with Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm
Dragonfly Capital could be the next crypto firm to face federal prosecution due to its early involvement with Tornado Cash and its co-founder, Roman Storm.
Assistant US Attorney (AUSA) Thane Rehn reportedly stated in a court session on Friday that investigations could begin into Dragonfly Capital, including its General Partner, Tom Schmidt, and Managing Partner, Haseeb Qureshi, according to Inner City Press.
Qureshi emphasized in an X post on Friday that Dragonfly initially supported Tornado Cash due to its privacy-focused technology and compliance with FinCEN law.
"We made this investment because we believe in the power of privacy-preserving technology," Qureshi wrote.
He also shared that Dragonfly had no involvement in any of the charges laid against Tornado Cash or its founder, Roman Storm, and exercised "no control" over the protocol's operations.
The DOJ charged Storm and co-founder Roman Semenov in August 2023 with money laundering, conspiracy to violate sanctions and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. The protocol was accused of facilitating over $1 billion in money laundering transactions in connection with North Korea's Lazarus Group.
The DOJ stated in May that it would drop part of the original indictment against Storm, but would proceed to trial with the remaining claims. The trial, which began earlier in July, has drawn the involvement of Dragonfly and its partners Schmidt and Qureshi.
AUSA Rehn allegedly provided emails between Roman Storm, other Tornado co-founders, and Dragonfly in court on Thursday. The emails centered around Storm and his team requesting feedback on adding KYC to the protocol, according to Inner City Press.
Qureshi pushed back against the recent court development, stating that the firm is prepared to defend itself if charges are brought against it.
"We don't believe the DOJ would actually bring such absurd and groundless charges. But if they do, we intend to vigorously defend ourselves," wrote Qureshi.
Many crypto industry figures, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, have donated toward the defense of Roman Storm.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BNB down 5% from peak as Windtree Therapeutics plans $520 million treasury
BNB price is down slightly to trade at $771 on Friday, after correcting from its new record high of $809, reached on Wednesday. The Binance exchange native token is up nearly 20% in July, amid relatively overheated market conditions and institutional adoption.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin declines amid de-risking sentiment, Ethereum and XRP hold key support
Bitcoin sweeps through liquidity around $115,000 level, amid profit-taking and risk-off sentiment. Ethereum rebounds from range low support above $3,500 amid steady ETF inflow.
Ethena eyes 20% gains amid Arthur Hayes 2 million ENA grab, Anchorage Digital deal, new apps
Ethena edges higher by over 20% on Friday as it bounces off a crucial support floor to extend the prevailing bullish run. Arthur Hayes acquires 2.16 million ENA tokens amid Ethena’s partnership with Anchorage Digital to achieve GENIUS Act compliance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin price is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, a decisive close below to indicate further decline ahead. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs show early signs of investor pullback, recording a mild weekly outflow of $58.64 million by Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.