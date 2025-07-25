Ethereum price today: $3,650
- Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming has hired Joseph Chalom, a former BlackRock executive, as its co-CEO.
- Ethereum ETFs continue their winning streak, registering 15 consecutive days of net inflows amid a slight increase in profit taking.
- ETH eyes the $4,100 critical resistance following consolidation in the $3,470-$3,780 range.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 2% on Friday as SharpLink Gaming (SBET) revealed that a former BlackRock executive will join the company as co-CEO. The announcement comes amid strong demand for the top altcoin from corporate treasuries and US spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
SharpLink poaches BlackRock executive as ETH ETFs continue winning streak
Ethereum treasury firm SharpLink Gaming announced on Friday that it has hired Joseph Chalom, BlackRock's former Head of Digital Assets Strategy, as its co-CEO.
"I am joining SharpLink because I see a powerful opportunity to help shape the future of financial infrastructure and decentralized finance," said Chalom.
Chalom spent two decades at BlackRock, where he played key roles in launching the asset manager's crypto products, including the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) and the BUIDL tokenized fund.
"Few executives in the world have had the kind of impact Joseph has had in unlocking institutional adoption of digital assets, having pioneered BlackRock's strategic entry into the space," said Joseph Lubin, SharpLink Chairman and Consensys CEO.
The move comes amid a rising trend where public companies are switching towards a cryptocurrency reserve, with ETH treasuries gaining traction in recent months.
SharpLink holds over 360,000 ETH, with plans to boost its acquisition of the top altcoin through an upsized $6 billion At-The-Market (ATM) facility.
Meanwhile, US spot Ethereum ETFs continued their winning streak after registering a fifteenth consecutive day of net inflows worth $231.23 million, per SoSoValue data. The products have pulled in over $4.6 billion during the period.
BlackRock's ETHA has been responsible for the majority of the flows, becoming the third-fastest ETF to cross the $10 billion mark on Wednesday.
Despite the sustained inflows, ETH investors have begun to show signs of caution, with over $750 million in realized profits on Thursday.
ETH Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
Ethereum price forecast: ETH consolidates after two-week-long rally
Ethereum saw $115.49 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, comprising $82.57 million and $32.91 million in liquidated long and short positions, respectively, according to Coinglass data.
ETH has largely been consolidating in the $3,470-$3,780 range over the past week, amid seeing a rejection near $3,850 on Monday. The range-bound movement comes after a strong uptrend that lasted for about two weeks.
A firm move above this range could put ETH in motion to test the critical resistance near $4,100, which has proven to be dominated by bears over the past year.
"Sellers are active in this zone, and a move toward these levels would need to be accompanied by a strong buy-side volume to flip the resistance zone," Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, told FXStreet.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
On the downside, ETH could find support near $3,470 if it fails to hold the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Further down, the $3,220 level, strengthened by the 50-period EMA, also serves as support.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending downward after retreating from its overbought region, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) has moved below its neutral level, signaling weakening bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BNB down 5% from peak as Windtree Therapeutics plans $520 million treasury
BNB price is down slightly to trade at $771 on Friday, after correcting from its new record high of $809, reached on Wednesday. The Binance exchange native token is up nearly 20% in July, amid relatively overheated market conditions and institutional adoption.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin declines amid de-risking sentiment, Ethereum and XRP hold key support
Bitcoin sweeps through liquidity around $115,000 level, amid profit-taking and risk-off sentiment. Ethereum rebounds from range low support above $3,500 amid steady ETF inflow.
Ethena eyes 20% gains amid Arthur Hayes 2 million ENA grab, Anchorage Digital deal, new apps
Ethena edges higher by over 20% on Friday as it bounces off a crucial support floor to extend the prevailing bullish run. Arthur Hayes acquires 2.16 million ENA tokens amid Ethena’s partnership with Anchorage Digital to achieve GENIUS Act compliance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin price is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, a decisive close below to indicate further decline ahead. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs show early signs of investor pullback, recording a mild weekly outflow of $58.64 million by Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC extends correction amid weakening momentum, ETFs outflow
Bitcoin (BTC) is slipping below the lower consolidation band at $116,000, after consolidating for more than ten days. A decisive close below this level would indicate further decline ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.