Dormant Bitcoin and Ethereum continue climb, signaling end of bearish trend

- Dormant Bitcoin and Ethereum investments are moving, one of the best indicators of a bull run.
- Mentions of “sell” or “selling” BTC are up on top crypto exchanges.
- Coinbase releases second quarterly report for 2021.
- Ethereum and Bitcoin compete against other crypto assets for dominance in trade volume.
The correlation between Bitcoin and Ethereum has increased, and indicators suggest that a bearish period has ended for the top cryptocurrencies.
Movement of crypto held by long-term investors signals bull run
One of the key indicators that signal the end of a bearish period is the mean dollar invested age. This indicator measures the average duration that dollars invested in Bitcoin and Ethereum were held in an address without any movement.
Dormancy and lack of movement are considered negative signs for the crypto's price. Currently, the average age of dollars has stopped rising for Bitcoin and Ethereum, and this implies that BTC and ETH held dormant in investors' wallets is now on the move.
Mean dollar invested age
Indicators that predict the movement of price based on dormancy quantify traders’ intent (to buy or sell). On similar lines, Willy Woo, an independent Bitcoin analyst, quantified supply shock in BTC and ETH to predict future price movements.
Woo has presented several methods to calculate traders' intent by estimating the supply that is not available against the available supply.
Woo explains long-term holder supply shock (LTHSS) as the movement of coins that have not moved in a long time or were considered unavailable. The mean dollar invested age indicator currently suggests that BTC and ETH are both subjected to a long-term holder supply shock, which is bullish for the cryptocurrencies' price.
Woo states that LTHSS provides a broader macro view of bull and bear phases of the market. In his recent tweet, Woo remarked that Ethereum supply shock is at an all-time high.
Ethereum supply shock well and truly at all time highs.— Willy Woo (@woonomic) August 10, 2021
Looks like the market overpriced it in May but is probably underpricing it July / August. pic.twitter.com/PIUKN6DLv9
A social indicator that agrees with Woo's bullish outlook is the mention of “sell” or “selling” on top crypto platforms by Santiment. In the past 30 days, the mentions have increased consistently. Historically, uncertainty and doubt have led to speculation and a rise in Bitcoin price. Therefore, the existing situation is likely to push BTC price higher.
Mention of "sell" or "selling" on crypto platforms
Analysts and traders support BTC and ETH's bullish outlook, but Coinbase's second quarterly report for 2021 highlights how the top cryptocurrencies compete with altcoins for retail and institutional demand.
Total trading volume for BTC and ETH accounted for 50%, down from 60% in quarter one. Both retail and institutional traders have contributed to the increase in altcoin trading volume. This trend could negatively impact the price rally of Bitcoin and Ethereum in the next quarter.
Luke Martin, host of the Profit Maximalist show that explores trading strategies in crypto, described the current state of the market in his recent tweet:
That sweet spot where bitcoin is taking a breather after pumping but general market is still bullish enough that altcoins pump harder...nothing better.— Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) August 10, 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VanEck files for Bitcoin Strategy ETF as SEC Chair expresses preference for BTC futures products
VanEck has filed for a new Bitcoin Strategy ETF that is tied to BTC futures products. The investment manager’s Bitcoin ETF approval has been stalled by the SEC. This move comes after Gary Gensler stated that he is more open to ETFs based on BTC futures traded on the CME.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls try to replicate another explosive 25% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently hovering below a suite of resistance levels, preventing it from climbing higher. A swift breach of these barriers is likely considering the consolidation that DOGE is undergoing. Dogecoin price rallied 42% between August 6 and August 8 in one fell swoop.
BitMEX to pay $100 million in fines to settle charges with CFTC, FinCEN
BitMEX has made an agreement to pay a hefty fine to settle a case with two regulatory agencies, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
Shiba Inu price anticipates 40% advance
Shiba Inu price moved out of its long-standing consolidation as it shot up explosively. While the bulls could not sustain this flight, a minor retracement has pushed SHIB down to support levels where it currently trades. Shiba Inu price consolidated between ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.