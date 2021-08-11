Bitcoin beat strong resistance at 44700/900 for a medium-term buy signal initially targeting 46750/770 (we topped exactly here yesterday) & eventually 50500/51000.

Ripple beat strong resistance at 7700/7750 for a medium-term buy signal, initially targeting 8300 & then 8500/8700 & now the next target of 8800/8830.

Ethereum backs up to 3150/90. Above 3200 tests minor resistance at 3350/80.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin topped exactly at the next target of 46750/770. Further gains eventually target 50500/51000.

Bulls in control so the downside is expected to be limited. First support at 44400/300. Best support at 42800/500. Longs need stops below 42000. A break lower risks a slide to 40400/40000.

Ripple holding support at 7650/7550 perfectly for bulls to remain in control, targeting 8500, & 8800/8830. Today we look for 9000 & 9280/9300, eventually as far as 9650/9700.

First support at 8100/8000. Longs need stops below 7930.

Ethereum higher from good support at 2850/2800 back up to 3150/90. Above 3200 tests minor resistance at 3350/80. A break above 3400 is a buy signal initially targeting 3580/3600.

First support at 3100/3080 then best support at 2900/2850. Longs need stops below 2800.

Chart