Bitcoin beat strong resistance at 44700/900 for a medium-term buy signal initially targeting 46750/770 (we topped exactly here yesterday) & eventually 50500/51000.
Ripple beat strong resistance at 7700/7750 for a medium-term buy signal, initially targeting 8300 & then 8500/8700 & now the next target of 8800/8830.
Ethereum backs up to 3150/90. Above 3200 tests minor resistance at 3350/80.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin topped exactly at the next target of 46750/770. Further gains eventually target 50500/51000.
Bulls in control so the downside is expected to be limited. First support at 44400/300. Best support at 42800/500. Longs need stops below 42000. A break lower risks a slide to 40400/40000.
Ripple holding support at 7650/7550 perfectly for bulls to remain in control, targeting 8500, & 8800/8830. Today we look for 9000 & 9280/9300, eventually as far as 9650/9700.
First support at 8100/8000. Longs need stops below 7930.
Ethereum higher from good support at 2850/2800 back up to 3150/90. Above 3200 tests minor resistance at 3350/80. A break above 3400 is a buy signal initially targeting 3580/3600.
First support at 3100/3080 then best support at 2900/2850. Longs need stops below 2800.
Chart
VanEck files for Bitcoin Strategy ETF as SEC Chair expresses preference for BTC futures products
VanEck has filed for a new Bitcoin Strategy ETF that is tied to BTC futures products. The investment manager’s Bitcoin ETF approval has been stalled by the SEC. This move comes after Gary Gensler stated that he is more open to ETFs based on BTC futures traded on the CME.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls try to replicate another explosive 25% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently hovering below a suite of resistance levels, preventing it from climbing higher. A swift breach of these barriers is likely considering the consolidation that DOGE is undergoing. Dogecoin price rallied 42% between August 6 and August 8 in one fell swoop.
BitMEX to pay $100 million in fines to settle charges with CFTC, FinCEN
BitMEX has made an agreement to pay a hefty fine to settle a case with two regulatory agencies, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
Shiba Inu price anticipates 40% advance
Shiba Inu price moved out of its long-standing consolidation as it shot up explosively. While the bulls could not sustain this flight, a minor retracement has pushed SHIB down to support levels where it currently trades. Shiba Inu price consolidated between ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.