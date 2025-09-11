- Dogecoin approaches the critical $0.25 hurdle as risk-on sentiment stabilizes across crypto markets.
- Dogecoin's DOJE ETF will go live in the US on Friday, per Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas.
- Retail demand for Dogecoin grows as futures Open Interest rises to $4.33 billion.
Dogecoin (DOGE) offers bullish signals, trading marginally below the critical $0.25 level on Thursday. The largest meme coin by market capitalization has weathered the volatility triggered by the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, increasing its value for two consecutive days.
A break above the short-term $0.25 hurdle could validate the meme coin's bullish outlook ahead of the launch of Dogecoin's Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) by Rex-Osprey (REX Shares and Osprey Funds).
Dogecoin steadies uptrend ahead of DOJE ETF launch
Rex-Osprey's DOJE ETF launch has been pushed to Friday amid delays confirmed by Bloomberg's analyst Eric Balchunas. As initially reported, the DOJE ETF was expected to start trading on Thursday.
The launch of the DOJE ETF could mark a significant milestone for the meme coin sector and a new era for traditional finance (TradFi), which will, for the first time, have access to "something that has no utility on purpose."
Balchunas added that the DOJE ETF could imply "stretching the 'big tent' of ETFs," citing that fewer people will likely prefer exposure to meme coins. The analyst argued that "most people who would use DOGE or memes are younger people in the wallet world, not TradFi."
The Rex-Osprey DOJE ETF is incorporated in the US. It seeks investment outcomes, before fees and expenses, that align with the real-time performance of Dogecoin. Rex-Osprey will invest 80% of its net assets in the underlying asset (DOGE) and other assets that provide exposure to the Dogecoin price.
Meanwhile, retail demand for Dogecoin is steadily increasing, evidenced by the futures Open Interest (OI). CoinGlass data shows that OI, referring to the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, averages $4.33 billion, up from $3.3 billion on Sunday.
The rising trend in OI suggests that investors have a strong conviction in Dogecoin's ability to sustain the current uptrend, targeting the $0.28 hurdle, last tested on July 21.
Technical outlook: Dogecoin offers bullish signals
Dogecoin holds significantly above key moving averages, including the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.22, the 100-day EMA, and the 200-day EMA, all at $0.21.
Dogecoin bulls have the upper hand, backed by a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator that has been in effect since Sunday. Traders often increase exposure when the MACD line in blue holds above the red signal line.
DOGE/USDT daily chart
A steady increase in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 65 reinforces the bullish grip. Higher RSI readings approaching the overbought region indicate bullish momentum building as selling pressure declines.
The resistance at $0.25 is worth watching over the coming days as movement on either side could shape Dogecoin's short-term outlook. In the event of aggressive selling due to potential profit-taking, traders will shift their focus to the 50-day EMA at $0.22, as well as the 100-day and 200-day EMAs at $0.21, to provide support.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR price surges as Archax launches Pool Token functionality on its network
Hedera (HBAR) price hovers around $0.234 at the time of writing on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day. This breakout favors the bulls and follows Archax’s partnership with HBAR on Wednesday to launch its Pool Token functionality.
Crypto Gainers Today: PUMP, AVAX rally as MNT reaches record high
Pump.fun (PUMP), Avalanche (AVAX), and Mantle (MNT) have all recorded double-digit growth over the last 24 hours, leading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery. PUMP and MNT gain momentum with listing on Binance US and Bybit respectively, while AVAX jumps with the Ava Labs and WeBlock deal.
Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise
Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."
Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales step up buying pressure amid short-term holders distribution
Ethereum (ETH) trades above $4,300 on Wednesday following increased accumulation from whales as short-term holders step up distribution.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
