- XRP trades sideways around $3.00 amid aggressive push and pull between bulls and bears.
- US CPI comes in hot at 2.9% YoY, providing challenging signals for the Fed.
- Retail demand for XRP remains steady as the futures Open Interest increases to $8.15 billion.
Ripple (XRP) edges closer to a breakout, trading around the critical $3.00 level on Thursday. The release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data has triggered a spike in volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, as investors focus on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision anticipated next week.
US inflation increases as focus remains on the Fed
US consumer prices increased 0.4% MoM in August after rising 0.2% in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report. On an annual basis, the CPI increased 2.9%, up from 2.7% posted in July. This was the highest reading since January, underscoring the impact of US President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs.
The Core CPI, which accounts for all consumer items excluding the volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3% in August, matching the increase in July. On an annual basis, the Core CPI rose 3.1%.
US CPI data | Source: BLS
Fed officials pay close attention to the Core CPI to better gauge long-term trends. All eyes are now on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which is expected to release its decision on interest rates next Wednesday.
Following the CPI report, expectations of a September 0.25 percentage point interest rate cut to the range of 4.00% to 4.25% dipped slightly from around 91% on Wednesday to 88.7% at the time of writing on Thursday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
FedWatch tool | Source: CME Group
Meanwhile, retail interest in XRP remains relatively high compared to last week. CoinGlass data shows the XRP futures Open Interest (OI) averaging $8.15 billion on Thursday, up from $7.37 billion on Sunday.
The rising OI trend suggests that investors have a strong conviction in XRP’s ability to sustain its recovery to the record high of $3.66 reached on July 18.
XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
Technical outlook: XRP upholds bullish case ahead of breakout
XRP holds around the $3.00 pivotal level as traders quickly scope up short-term dips toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2.91. Still, upside movement lacks the catalyst to extend the up leg toward the next hurdle at $3.35, which was previously tested in mid-August.
Despite the lack of a strong tailwind to drive XRP’s next recovery phase, its bullish case remains intact, buoyed by a buy signal maintained by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator since Monday.
Traders tend to increase their exposure with the MACD line in blue holding above the red signal line. The steady upward movement in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54 indicates bullish momentum as selling pressure declines.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Higher RSI readings, approaching overbought territory, would underpin the steady increase in buying pressure backing retail demand for XRP. Still, traders should be cautious and watch out for sustained pullbacks below the 50-day EMA support at $2.91.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR price surges as Archax launches Pool Token functionality on its network
Hedera (HBAR) price hovers around $0.234 at the time of writing on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day. This breakout favors the bulls and follows Archax’s partnership with HBAR on Wednesday to launch its Pool Token functionality.
Crypto Gainers Today: PUMP, AVAX rally as MNT reaches record high
Pump.fun (PUMP), Avalanche (AVAX), and Mantle (MNT) have all recorded double-digit growth over the last 24 hours, leading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery. PUMP and MNT gain momentum with listing on Binance US and Bybit respectively, while AVAX jumps with the Ava Labs and WeBlock deal.
Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise
Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."
Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales step up buying pressure amid short-term holders distribution
Ethereum (ETH) trades above $4,300 on Wednesday following increased accumulation from whales as short-term holders step up distribution.
Bitcoin: Bitcoin rebounds, supported by institutional demand and Fed outlook
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends rebound and trades near $112,000 at the time of writing on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week, after declining 4.62% in the previous one. This recovery comes amid growing corporate and institutional support.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.