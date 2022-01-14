The move comes nearly a month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in December 2021 that the electric-car maker would accept Dogecoin as payment for its merchandise. “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” he said at the time.

Dogecoin was trading at $0.19 at the time of writing and is the world’s 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $24 billion.

The store displays pricing information in both U.S. dollars and dogecoin. The Giga Texas Belt Buckle lists for 835 DOGE (≈$155.5); the Cyberquad sells for 12,020 DOGE (≈$2,296), while a Cyberwhistle goes for 300 DOGE (≈$57).

