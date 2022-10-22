- Dogecoin has been stuck moving only sideways for more than two months now.
- Back in March, more than 700k DOGE holders left the network within 48 hours, less than half of which have returned since.
- Reclaiming those investors, combined with the changing market conditions, would serve as a major price boost for Dogecoin.
Dogecoin has not noted any noticeable change in price due to no significant development either within the network or externally. As a result, investors haven't been finding the asset particularly lucrative. The few who did will have to wait for a while longer before any profits appear in their portfolio.
Dogecoin's loss
Back in March this year, an interesting instance took place when more than 700,000 DOGE holders exited the market within the same 48 hours. Although the reason behind the same remains unknown, it did make Dogecoin investors slightly conscious concerning price action.
Dogecoin addresses
Fortunately, no impact on price was observed, and following this, post regular fluctuations, DOGE settled around $0.059 in August. Since then, the momentum has been completely sideways. Stuck within the Fibonacci Retracement of $0.1729 and $0.0491, DOGE has not even reached close to breaching through the 23.6% Fib line. Coinciding at $0.0783, this level represents a key support area for DOGE's recovery of the local top at $0.1729.
Although price indicators seem to be pointing towards a no at the moment. All three Simple Moving Averages - 50-day (red), 100-day (blue) and 200-day (green) - have been acting as resistance for DOGE for almost two months now.
DOGE/USD 1-day chart
Furthermore, this month, the somewhat positive upper hand DOGE had also been wiped away following the bearish crossover on the MACD.
Chances of recovery?
Since, as mentioned above, Dogecoin currently has no significant external development on the horizon, it remains dependent on the broader market cues. Additionally, the asset's volatility is also a crucial factor.
If the volatility remains low, the chances of a price swing also decrease, which would keep DOGE stuck at current price levels. Currently, Dogecoin's volatility is at a mere 52%, and in order to break free of the consolidation curse, this figure would need to double at the least.
Dogecoin's volatility
Only then could Dogecoin experience some semblance of a recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: LUNC approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price action since September set up a bearish pattern that resulted in a massive sell-off. This move is already close to achieving its target, but the nosedive for LUNC will likely continue.
Pressure in stocks and gold weighs on Bitcoin
Bitcoin is trading near $19K on Friday morning, losing 0.5% overnight. It hovered between $18.9K and $19.3K on Thursday, remaining pinned closer to the lower end of its trading range due to pressure in the US equity market and gold at the close of trading in New York.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA and the self-fulfilling $0.25 price level
Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.