Dogecoin price threatened by 20% sell-off as DOGE bears take control

- Dogecoin price continues to fall further as bulls refuse to retaliate against bears.
- The meme token may eventually face the demise of a 20% drop toward $0.16.
- In addition, the TRIN suggests that there continues to be more sellers than buyers in the market.
Dogecoin price appears to be ready for another drop as buyers are nowhere to be found. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that the DOGE plunge is not over yet, as the bears aim for $0.16.
Dogecoin price slumps as bulls retreat
Dogecoin price has already suffered a drop of nearly 20% since September 18. However, it seems the correction is not over yet, as the buyers do not appear to be stepping in to lift prices higher.
On the daily chart, Dogecoin price has presented a bear pennant technical pattern, suggesting a pessimistic outlook for DOGE. By measuring the flagpole of the chart pattern, the meme token is expected to crash 33% from the breakout of the lower boundary of the pennant.
Although the bears have initiated a takeover, Dogecoin price was fortunate enough to be supported by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.20, which sits near the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
Prior to dropping to the bearish target at $0.16, further support may emerge at $0.18, the June 23 and July 15 lows.
Adding credence to the pessimistic outlook is the Arms Index (TRIN), which gauges overall market sentiment. If the indicator is flashing a number above 1.0, it is a bearish signal suggesting that there is greater selling volume than buying volume.
DOGE/USDT daily chart
However, should the bulls wake up and attempt a recovery, Dogecoin price would face its next resistance at $0.21, before seeking to tag the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.23.
A spike in buy orders may incentivize DOGE to target the downside trend line of the technical pattern at $0.24, which coincides with the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Additional buying pressure would see Dogecoin price reach the 200-day SMA at $0.25.
However, only a massive commitment from the bulls could see the Dogecoin price reverse the period of underperformance in the near term as the overall crypto market continues to slump further in light of financial markets sentiment following the China Evergrande crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
