- Dogecoin price spikes after three consecutive inside days.
- DOGE stalls near the apex of the symmetrical triangle.
- The “Dogefather” renews the stampede to own the digital currency.
Dogecoin price was primed for a sharp move before today. It had closed with three consecutive inside days, predicting a range expansion for the digital coin. The DOGE outlook remains neutral with a slightly bullish bias but not speculation on further social media hype.
Dogecoin price could trade sideways for a long time, so traders beware
It is well known by now that DOGE takes its name and logo from the Shibu Inu dog in the doge meme that was popular on the internet in the early years of the past decade. Started as a joke, the cryptocurrency has recently achieved its form of celebrity status, with individuals ranging from Snoop Dogg to Mark Cuban to Elon Musk putting their support beyond the digital token.
In a new twist, Elon Musk tweeted today: “The Dogefather SNL May 8”. It references his past tweets about DOGE and his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The result was a 30% spike for the cryptocurrency.
The Dogefather— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2021
SNL May 8
The Musk banter follows a tweet earlier this week from Mark Cuban about how people can use the coin for transactions, highlighting his team’s success, the Dallas Mavericks, adopting DOGE as a payment alternative.
Because Doge is the one coin that people actually use for transactions. We take many others via @BitPay . But people spend their Doge and that means more businesses will start taking it. The greatest inhibitor to it's growth is that you can't spend the Doge you buy on Robinhood https://t.co/TrhT9pYkcb— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 26, 2021
Today, Dogecoin price was up over 30%, but currently, it is up just 13%. The high of the day touched the 78.6% retracement of the April decline at $0.360 and fell shy of the symmetrical triangle’s apex at $0.390.
After the explosive rally in January, DOGE retraced nearly 80% of the gain before rebounding in February near the then all-time high. For the next two months, it moved sideways with some gyrations until the April ramp higher. This time the altcoin corrected around 70% and is now trying to rally to the all-time high. Could the same fate await traders, a long period of sideways price action?
Due to historical precedent, the unpredictability of social media banter, and the deceptive technicals, the outlook remains neutral.
DOGE/USD daily chart
The range between the all-time high at $0.470 and the low of the April 23 hammer candlestick pattern at $0.269 is the sandbox where traders can play in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC aims for massive 18% upswing if key support holds
Since April 23, Bitcoin price had a major recovery toward $55,000. The flagship cryptocurrency shifted its momentum in favor of the bulls and aims for a significant 18% upswing.
Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ must overcome this barrier to reach $3.6
Enjin Coin price has seen a significant recovery in the last two days and had a breakout from a key pattern on the 6-hour chart. The digital asset now aims to see a new leg up, but faces one last resistance level ahead.
Cardano’s IOHK partners with Ethiopian government, but ADA fails to perform
Cardano adoption sees a new shift as the research and development company behind ADA, IOHK, revealed a new partnership. However, ADA price fails to perform as it hints at a correction shortly.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.