Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE tackles $0.21 resistance after 5% gain, but derivatives remain weak

- Dogecoin gained 5% on Monday after over two weeks of steady declines, constituting a 35% loss.
- The memecoin's open interest and funding rates have remained weak, aligning with its decline in the past two weeks.
- DOGE is tackling the $0.21 resistance as its technical indicators hint at a recovery.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is up 5% on Monday, joining the general crypto market in showing recovery signs. In a bid to offset a 35% decline in the past two weeks, the top memecoin is tackling the $0.21 resistance, strengthened by key technical indicators.
DOGE derivatives and on-chain data remain at weak levels despite recent rise
Dogecoin is showing recovery signs on Monday, rising about 5% as it looks to break out of its bearish trend over the past two weeks. The memecoin declined 35% from the last two weeks of July, spanning into August 3.
The weakness in DOGE is also reflected in its futures open interest, which has been declining steadily alongside its price.
Open interest (OI) refers to the total number of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market. During its price decline, Dogecoin's OI dropped from 19.69 billion DOGE to 15.36 billion DOGE. At the same time, its funding rates have remained largely at low levels after plunging from overheated conditions in mid-July.
DOGE Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
Meanwhile, DOGE whales, entities holding 10-100 million tokens, added firepower to the downtrend with their selling spree of over 740 million DOGE tokens since July 17, per Santiment data.
DOGE tests $0.21 as Stoch recovers from oversold conditions
On the technical side, DOGE bounced off a descending trendline extending from December 2024 and is testing the $0.21 resistance, which is strengthened by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A move above this level and a subsequent flip of the $0.26 hurdle could see the top memecoin rise to tackle its six-month resistance at $0.28.
DOGE/USDT daily chart
Dogecoin's Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is also showing signs of recovery from oversold conditions, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its neutral level line. A firm move above the neutral level in both momentum indicators could spark a strong recovery for the memecoin.
On the downside, DOGE could decline toward $0.14 if it fails to hold the $0.18 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
