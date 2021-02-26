Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE expects significant upswing action as a bullish reversal pattern formed

- On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin price has established a descending broadening wedge pattern.
- This pattern is considered bullish and a reversal indicator.
- The digital asset faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout.
Dogecoin price has been in a downtrend since its all-time high of $0.087 on February 7. After the initial hype of Elon Musk died out, the digital asset started to consolidate but could be on the verge of yet another massive move without any help from the entrepreneur magnate.
Dogecoin price faces just this resistance level before new highs
On the 4-hour chart, Dogecoin price has established a descending broadening wedge pattern which is considered bullish, and it's also called a reversal pattern.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
The critical resistance barrier is marked by the upper trendline of the pattern, currently established at $0.056. A breakout above this point would push Dogecoin price towards $0.0738, a 31% move calculated by using the first point of the upper trendline and the last touch of the lower trendline.
DOGE IOMAP chart
On the other hand, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart actually shows a lot of resistance to the upside above $0.052. The only significant support area seems to be located between $0.047 and $0.049. Losing this range would lead Dogecoin price down to $0.042.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
