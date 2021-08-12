- Dogecoin price activates the cup-with-handle pattern today with trade above the handle high of $0.288.
- DOGE is on pace to close with the fourth consecutive positive month, demonstrating a newfound commitment and emotion for the meme token.
- The cup high of $0.291 proves to be tough resistance for the rally continuation.
Dogecoin price orchestrated a 28.14% gain on August 7 and climbed over 40% at the August 8 high of $0.288, busting the tight range that defined DOGE through late July and the beginning of August. The resulting improvement in the price structure, taking the form of a cup-with-handle base, has created the opportunity for higher prices and the beginning of a new cyclical uptrend.
Dogecoin price symmetry takes a hit
The test of the June 25 high of $0.291 in August was a milestone for Dogecoin price, confirming a break from the multi-month DOGE downtrend with a decisive close above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $0.216 and establishing the right side of the cup-with-handle base.
The measured move of the DOGE cup-with-handle base is 40%, suggesting a price target of $0.406. The target falls short of the 50% retracement of the May-July correction at $0.457 and the June high of $0.463.
Today’s attempted DOGE breakout above the handle high of $0.288 and the June 25 high of $0.291 was met with selling pressure, driving Dogecoin price back into the handle. It is not a surprise due to the lack of symmetry in the duration of the handle relative to the cup. Simply, the DOGE breakout came too soon, preventing the price compression generated by the August 7-8 spike higher from being removed.
Moving forward, the DOGE breakout now has four sessions to close above today’s high of $0.295. If not, it would increase the probabilities for a deeper correction, potentially to the flattening 50-day SMA at $0.216. The moving average currently aligns closely with the highs of the preceding range.
DOGE/USD daily chart
Improving the potential for the DOGE breakout is the bullish Golden Cross pattern on the six-hour chart that was triggered on August 10 when the 50 six-hour SMA crossed above the 200 six-hour SMA. The previous Golden Cross occurred at the beginning of April before Dogecoin price ignited to the upside.
DOGE/USD 6-hour chart
The bullish narrative would be defeated by a daily close below the 50-day SMA. Dogecoin price would immediately fall to the 200-day SMA at $0.205 or the May 19 low of $0.195. If DOGE logs a daily close below the August 5 low of $0.181, the outlook for the cryptocurrency turns notably bearish and projects a test of the July low of $0.159.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next as it seems poised to breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polygon could scale to $1.70 after minor pullback
MATIC price underwent an impressive upswing over the past month as it shattered multiple resistance barriers and reached levels last seen roughly two months ago. However, the uptrend might need to take a break before a new leg-up begins as the entire cryptocurrency market sprouts signs of exhaustion.
Axie Infinity price bound for horrific correction after AXS reached new all-time high
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where AXS could be heading next as it looks poised to retrace.
Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain contract includes payment in crypto
Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague claims Messi has agreed to a contract with the French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain. Messi fans are bullish on PSG since his move to Paris; the token's price hit a high of $58.04 ahead of the signing.
Bitcoin SV price needs to break stiff resistance so BSV can advance to $200
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin SV price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BSV could be heading next as it tests stiff resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.