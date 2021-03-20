Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE delays its 20% move as volatility disappears

- Dogecoin price lacks volatility as Bollinger Bands tightly envelop it.
- A bullish breach of the no-trade zone extending from $0.056 to $0.059 might see DOGE surge 20% to $0.072.
- An 8% downswing to $0.051 is like if the $0.056 level is breached.
Dogecoin price awaits a clear trend to establish as it trades in a no-trade zone.
Dogecoin price stays lull
Dogecoin price has been trending higher, albeit slowly. At the time of writing, Bollinger Bands are squeezing DOGE, which indicates a lack of volatility and reduced market participants. So long as the meme coin remains within the no-trade zone ranging from $0.056 to $0.059, volatile moves cannot be expected.
However, if Dogecoin price manages to pierce through the upper boundary of this no-trade zone, a bullish narrative could evolve. In this case, DOGE could first surge 8% to $0.064.
A decisive close above this combined with the persistence of buying pressure could further propel the meme coin to $0.072, coinciding with the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
DOGE/USDT 6-hour chart
Adding credence to this optimistic outlook is IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, which shows a massive demand barrier at $0.057. Here roughly, 180,000 addresses previously purchased a whopping 13 billion DOGE.
Compared to this, the supply barrier at $0.058 is smaller as it harbors roughly 68,000 addresses holding about 8.7 billion DOGE tokens.
Therefore, a spike in bullish momentum could see the resistance at $0.058 breach first. Regardless, only a decisive close above $0.059 will strongly confirm an uptrend.
Dogecoin IOMAP chart
Investors need to keep a close eye on the $0.056 barrier, as a drop below this could potentially trigger cascading sell orders from underwater investors around $0.058.
In such a case, Dogecoin price could drop by 8% to a stable demand barrier around the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.051.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
